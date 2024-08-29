Function Plus Desk 4 Drawer 1 Door in Jackson Hickory Oak

The Function Plus range of desks are designed to be practical in even the smallest of spaces. This desk will either tuck neatly into a corner or float in the room - a true modern workstation. Storage options include four drawers and two handy shelves to keep your office supplies neatly out of sight. Also featuring metal drawer runners and made using environmentally friendly materials.

Easy gliding drawer runners Anti- tip safety and safety wall fitting Easy self assembly High quality laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Made in Denmark

Number of uses

1