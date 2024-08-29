Excellent Houseware Glass Mugs - 240ml - Pack of 3

Give yourself the perfect early-morning caffeine kick with these Glass Coffee Mugs from Excellent Houseware.

With their tempered glass construction, these mugs will provide the perfect showcase for your hot drink of choice, from flat whites and cappuccinos to fruit teas, hot chocolates and beyond!

The sleek cylindrical design adds a dash of contemporary flair to any surrounding, while the moulded handle keeps fingers clear of the heat whilst offering easy sippability.