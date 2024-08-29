Marketplace.
image 1 of Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Size
image 1 of Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Sizeimage 2 of Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Size

Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Size
Material: stainless steel: 100%. Volume capacity: 590ml. Double-wall stainless steel vacuum construction. With copper insulation. Which allows beverages to stay cold for 48 hours or hot for at least 12 hours. The construction also prevents condensation on the outside of the bottle. Features a screw-on top and stainless steel lid with a comfortable silicone handling loop. Dual opening construction for easy cleaning and filling. Height: 25.2 cm, diameter: 7.5 cm. Presented in an Avenue gift box.

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here