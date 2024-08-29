Avenue Koln Copper Sport Vacuum Insulated Bottle - White - One Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: stainless steel: 100%. Volume capacity: 590ml. Double-wall stainless steel vacuum construction. With copper insulation. Which allows beverages to stay cold for 48 hours or hot for at least 12 hours. The construction also prevents condensation on the outside of the bottle. Features a screw-on top and stainless steel lid with a comfortable silicone handling loop. Dual opening construction for easy cleaning and filling. Height: 25.2 cm, diameter: 7.5 cm. Presented in an Avenue gift box.

Material: stainless steel: 100%. Volume capacity: 590ml. Double-wall stainless steel vacuum construction. With copper insulation. Which allows beverages to stay cold for 48 hours or hot for at least 12 hours. The construction also prevents condensation on the outside of the bottle. Features a screw-on top and stainless steel lid with a comfortable silicone handling loop. Dual opening construction for easy cleaning and filling. Height: 25.2 cm, diameter: 7.5 cm. Presented in an Avenue gift box.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.