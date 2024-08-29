Wahl ZX971 James Martin Compact Food Processor with Spiralizer Attachment

The Wahl ZX971 James Martin 500W Compact Processor with a spiralizer attachment is a perfect addition to any kitchen. Suitable for a variety of functions including, chopping, mixing, blending, slicing, grating, spiralizing vegetables and making pastry.

It includes a processor bowl with stainless steel blade, a disc for slicing and grating as well as a spiralizer attachment.

Comes with a 1.5L blender attachment with a filler cap and easy to clean removable blades.

Includes a James Martin recipe booklet.