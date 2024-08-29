Marketplace.
image 1 of Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Prime
image 1 of Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Primeimage 2 of Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Primeimage 3 of Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Prime

Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Prime

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.99

£39.99/each

Transformers YPAMKM7OP Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus Prime
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Advanced Model Kit 20cm - Optimus PrimeMeasuring 4.72(L) x2.56(W) x 7.87(H) inches, this collectible 20cm action figure Optimus Prime Transformer is crafted with precision and care.With every joint rotatable, this model allows for a wide range of poses with ease and precision. It can turn around 180 degrees,both arms can rotate 360 degrees and bend up to 150 degrees.Suitable for ages 8+
Pre-Assembled Model Measuring 4.72 x 2.56 x 7.87 Inches31 Pcs Model Kit Including 2 Pairs of Interchangeable HandsFully Articulated

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here