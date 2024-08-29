Tonka TX06161 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Construction Zone

Grab your hard hat and discover your favourite Tonka Monster Metal Movers Construction Zone Combo Pack! This Construction Zone pack includes a Dump Truck and Front Loader for you to rule your job site. Expand your imagination and enjoy the Dump Truck's movable bed, which allows you to load and unload hauls. Or, push objects with the Front Loader's moveable blade. Each truck is made of brightly coloured diecast metal, is 1:64 scale, and 3" tall - double the size of the current metal movers! Both trucks are crafted with high attention to detail and are built Tonka Tough, made to last. Tonka has been a favourite all over the world for over 70 years, and is built to withstand the toughest of play. This set is great for providing imaginative fun for kids ages 3 and up!