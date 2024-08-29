Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleet

Take control of any city with the Tonka Monster Metal Movers Emergency Fleet Combo Pack! This construction zone pack includes an EMT Truck and a Fire Truck for you to help your city tackle any emergency in town! Be the first to any emergency with the EMT Truck. Expand your imagination and enjoy the Fire Truck's moveable ladder. Each truck is made of brightly coloured diecast metal, is 1:64 scale, and 3" tall - double the size of the current metal movers! The super grip tyres also allow for easy maneuvering and are safe for indoor/outdoor use. Tonka has been a favourite all over the world for over 70 years and is built to withstand the toughest of play. This set is great for providing imaginative fun for kids ages 3 and up!