Marketplace.
image 1 of Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleet
image 1 of Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleetimage 2 of Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleetimage 3 of Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleetimage 4 of Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleet

Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

Tonka TX06163 Monster Metal Movers Combo Pack - Emergency Fleet
Take control of any city with the Tonka Monster Metal Movers Emergency Fleet Combo Pack! This construction zone pack includes an EMT Truck and a Fire Truck for you to help your city tackle any emergency in town! Be the first to any emergency with the EMT Truck. Expand your imagination and enjoy the Fire Truck's moveable ladder. Each truck is made of brightly coloured diecast metal, is 1:64 scale, and 3" tall - double the size of the current metal movers! The super grip tyres also allow for easy maneuvering and are safe for indoor/outdoor use. Tonka has been a favourite all over the world for over 70 years and is built to withstand the toughest of play. This set is great for providing imaginative fun for kids ages 3 and up!
EMT Truck & Fire Truck SetMade from brightly coloured diecast metalSuper grip Tyres

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here