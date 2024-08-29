Massage Therapy Gun With LCD Touch Screen

Back in Stock! Relieve fatigue and soreness using our Massage Therapy Gun. Our massage gun can effectively relieve muscle soreness after exercise, shorten muscle recovery time, and treat muscle groups. It also alleviates neck and lower back pain caused by long-term sitting, muscle tension, and poor blood circulation. The round head is ideal for massaging muscles like arms, back, buttocks, thighs, and calves. The conical head targets deep tissues such as meridians, joints, palms, and soles. The spine head is designed for massaging the neck, cervical vertebrae, and spine. Lastly, the flat head is perfect for relaxing various muscle parts. Eliminate fatigue with our massage gun today!

Features: Relieves muscle tension and enhances blood circulation. The ergonomic massage head offers a comfortable experience while reducing damage to bones and tissues. Reduces recovery time. Includes four replaceable massage heads. Multifunctional.

What's Included: 1 x LCD Pro Massage Gun, 1 x High Torque 2500 mAh Battery (In-Built), 4 x Massage Attachments, 1 x UK Certified Power Charger, 1 x Waterproof Protective Travel Case, 1 x User Manual.