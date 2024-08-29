Marketplace.
Hirix Vibration Therapy Massage Device

Hirix Vibration Therapy Massage Device

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Hirix Vibration Therapy Massage Device
Color: Black & Silver optionsStroke: 12 mmFrequency: 4000 r/minEndurance Time: 4 HoursNumber of Massage Heads: 4Battery Capacity: 2500 mAhSpeed Regulation: 6 Gear ControlBattery Rated Voltage: DC 16.8VSize: 170 x 240 mmProduct Size: 18.8cm x 24.2cm x 6.2cmPacking Size: 35cm x 24.5cm x 11cmMaterial: ABS PlasticHighlights:Reduced recovery timeIncreased blood flowClears lactic acidReleases muscle knotsBreaks down scar tissueIncreased range of motionFeatures:6 gear speed regulationErgonomic grip to minimize external forceVibration principle hammering style for strong muscle massage24V brushless motor technology for a stable and comfortable experienceIndependent power management system for intelligent charging/discharging and prolonged battery lifeHigh-frequency vibration for fatigue dissipation, deep muscle massage, pain alleviationCustomized ergonomic massage heads to reduce damage to bones and collaterals4 different massage heads for a comprehensive massage experienceTargets soreness and reduces pain, essential for athletesAdjustable frequencies for various purposes: warm-up, soreness relief, muscle activation, and tightness relief; higher speeds for larger muscle groupsPackage Includes:1 x Electric Massage Gun4 x Massage Heads1 x Charger1 x Storage Box1 x User Manual

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here