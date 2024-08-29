Hirix Vibration Therapy Massage Device

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Adjustable frequencies for various purposes: warm-up, soreness relief, muscle activation, and tightness relief; higher speeds for larger muscle groups

Color: Black & Silver options Stroke: 12 mm Frequency: 4000 r/min Endurance Time: 4 Hours Number of Massage Heads: 4 Battery Capacity: 2500 mAh Speed Regulation: 6 Gear Control Battery Rated Voltage: DC 16.8V Size: 170 x 240 mm Product Size: 18.8cm x 24.2cm x 6.2cm Packing Size: 35cm x 24.5cm x 11cm Material: ABS Plastic Highlights: Reduced recovery time Increased blood flow Clears lactic acid Releases muscle knots Breaks down scar tissue Increased range of motion Features: 6 gear speed regulation Ergonomic grip to minimize external force Vibration principle hammering style for strong muscle massage 24V brushless motor technology for a stable and comfortable experience Independent power management system for intelligent charging/discharging and prolonged battery life High-frequency vibration for fatigue dissipation, deep muscle massage, pain alleviation Customized ergonomic massage heads to reduce damage to bones and collaterals 4 different massage heads for a comprehensive massage experience Targets soreness and reduces pain, essential for athletes Adjustable frequencies for various purposes: warm-up, soreness relief, muscle activation, and tightness relief; higher speeds for larger muscle groups Package Includes: 1 x Electric Massage Gun 4 x Massage Heads 1 x Charger 1 x Storage Box 1 x User Manual

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.