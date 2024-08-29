Restor Max LCD Massage Gun With Attachments

Restor Max massager uses a high-quality motor with an ultra-strong heat dissipation function, ensuring long-running performance without crashing or overheating. The high-precision tool ensures a firm connection between the machine head and body, reducing running noise to as low as 50 decibels, making it quieter than other suppliers. It comes with 5 massage heads and 30 adjustable speed levels, allowing you to target each muscle group effectively. The LCD touch screen lets users adjust the speed as needed, providing a relaxing massage for various muscle needs. The wireless Kinbeta massager is equipped with a high-quality 2500 mAh lithium battery, offering long working time with an LCD battery indicator, so you don't have to worry about power outages. Its ergonomic design includes the latest noise reduction technology, with the muscle gun massager not exceeding 60 dB even at maximum speed. The durable non-slip silicone handle makes the massager easier and more comfortable to hold. Note that international products may have different terms, and may differ from local products in terms of fit, age ratings, and language of product, labeling, or instructions.