Marketplace.
skinChemists Advanced Lip Plum Plumper 8ml

skinChemists Advanced Lip Plum Plumper 8ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.90

£14.90/each

skinChemists Advanced Lip Plum Plumper 8ml
Experience a visible transformation in your lips with skinChemists Advanced Lip Plump Plumper. This luxurious lip treatment is specially formulated to deliver a fuller, smoother, and more youthful pout. Our innovative formula combines the plumping power of Hyaluronic Acid with the smoothing and firming benefits of Retinol, resulting in a rejuvenated and hydrated lip area.

Ingredients

Polybutene, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Vaccinium Myrtillus Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyhydroxystearate, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Aqua (Water), Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Polyglycerin-6, Polysorbate 20, Retinol, Glycerin, Limonene, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, BHT, Linalool, Trihydroxystearin, BHA, Quartz Powder, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glucomannan, CI 15850 (Red 6)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here