skinChemists Youth Series Green Caviar Day Moisturizer 30ml

Experience the ultimate in skincare with our Green Caviar Day Moisturizer. This age-defying formula deeply moisturizes, protects, and nourishes your skin, while increasing elasticity for a revived complexion. With powerful antioxidants and natural ingredients like Green Caviar Extract and Bakuchiol, it safeguards against free radicals and leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed.

Age-defying formula deeply moisturises skin Increases elasticity for a revived complexion Safeguards against free radicals for radiant skin

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Glyceryl, Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Parfum (Fragrance), Bakuchiol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Gardenia Tahitensis (Tiare Flower) Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Caulerpa Lentillifera Extract