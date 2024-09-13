skinChemists Vitamin D Co-Enzyme Q10 & Ceramide Mask 50ml

Our Vitamin D Co-Enzyme Q10 & Ceramide Mask is a powerful skincare product that improves skin texture, fights signs of aging, and protects the skin from inflammation and free radical stress. With its blend of Vitamin D, Q10, and Ceramide, this mask promotes cell turnover, replenishes the skin, and detoxifies for a healthier and more youthful complexion.

Improves skin texture fights signs of aging Protects skin from inflammation Promotes cell turnover and detoxifies

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Urea, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isoamyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbic Acid, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lactis Lipida, Ceramide 3, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehyroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Limonene