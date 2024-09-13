Marketplace.
MD Formula Brightening Serum Tranexamic Acid 2.5%, Niacinamide 4% 30ml

Sold and sent by skinChemists

MD Formula Brightening Serum Tranexamic Acid 2.5%, Niacinamide 4% 30ml
This product formulation includes Tranexamic Acid and Niacinamide to achieve a balanced complexion, lighten dark spots, reduce pore size, and improve skin tone. With a powerful brightening active ingredient and a 2.5% concentration of Tranexamic Acid, this formula aims to provide effective results for a healthier and more radiant skin.
Achieves balanced complexionImproves skin tone and lightens dark spotsProvides effective results for radiant skin

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Tranexamic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Limonene*

