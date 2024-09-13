Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kit
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kitimage 2 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kitimage 3 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kitimage 4 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kit

Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.49

£24.49/each

Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Diffuser Kit
Indulge in tranquility with our Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil and Dr Botanicals Wooden Aroma Diffuser Kit. The calming Ylang-ylang essence creates a stress-free atmosphere, while the advanced diffuser combines aromatherapy, light therapy, and air purification. Featuring 7 light colors, 2 mist modes, and fresh humidification, this kit turns any space into a relaxing sanctuary. Unwind effortlessly or set a peaceful mood with this fusion of soothing scents and modern technology.

View all Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here