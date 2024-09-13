Dr Botanicals Aromatic Sandalwood Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Aromatic Sandalwood Luxury Diffuser Oil is a clean beauty product formulated with natural ingredients like Castor Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, and Avocado Oil. This luxurious oil is designed to create a soothing and calming atmosphere with its aromatic scent, promoting wellness and relaxation.

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Candelilla Cera, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, CI 16035 (Red 40)