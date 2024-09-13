Marketplace.
Skin Research Anti-Aging Vitamin D with Co-Enzyme Q10 & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 60ml

Skin Research Anti-Aging Vitamin D with Co-Enzyme Q10 & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 60ml
Our Vitamin D Co-Enzyme Q10 & Vitamin D Serum is a powerful skincare aid that improves skin texture, fights signs of aging, reduces inflammation, and protects the skin's barrier. This lightweight serum can be used twice daily to achieve a healthy, radiant complexion. Always remember to use SPF alongside Vitamin D and avoid mixing it with other AHA's and BHA's for optimal results.
Improves skin texture and fights signs of agingReduces inflammation and protects the skin barrierAchieve a healthy radiant complexion

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrolyzed Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Collagen Amino Acids, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogeneted Castor Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ubiquinone, Squalane, Retinyl Palmitate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene

