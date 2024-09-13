Dr Botanicals White Tea & Niacinamide Facial Serum 30ml

White Tea & Niacinamide Facial Serum is a clean beauty formula that combines the power of niacinamide and camellia sinensis extract to brighten and smooth the skin. With ingredients like panthenol and glycerin, this serum hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier for a healthy and calming effect.

Brightens and smooths skin with niacinamide Hydrates and strengthens skin barrier Clean beauty formula for healthy calming effect

Ingredients

Aqua, Propanediol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Heptyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Cellulose Gum, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Parfum, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Camellia Sinensis Extract, Glucose