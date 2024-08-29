Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Nap Mask 60ml

Experience a glowing and rested morning complexion with our Madagascan Coconut Nap Mask. This hydrating formula, enriched with nourishing botanical ingredients, locks in moisture and promotes maximum absorption and retention for hydrated, healthy skin. Wake up to a rejuvenated complexion with this regenerating fusion of science and nature.

Achieve a glowing and rested morning complexion Hydrating formula with nourishing ingredients Rejuvenates and regenerates for healthy skin

Ingredients

- Aqua (Water), - Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, - Glycerin, - Glyceryl Stearate SE, - Cetearyl Alcohol, - Stearic Acid, - Benzyl Alcohol, - Parfum (Fragrance), - Polyacrylamide, - Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, - Xanthan Gum, - Gluconolactone, - C13-14 Isoparaffin, - Sodium Benzoate, - Dehydroacetic Acid, - Laureth-7, - Calcium Gluconate