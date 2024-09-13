Marketplace.
Gold Serums Retinol Ultra Rebuild Eye Serum 15ml

Gold Serums Retinol Ultra Rebuild Eye Serum 15ml
Retinol Ultra Rebuild Eye Serum is a powerful skincare product that combines retinol oat to provide effective results. This serum should be applied in a pea-sized amount to clean, dry skin every morning and evening for optimal results. Keep your skin looking healthy and vibrant with this revitalizing formula.
Powerful skincare product with retinol and oatApplied in small amount to clean dry skinPromotes healthy and vibrant skin

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butylene Glycol, Polysilicone-11, Polysorbate 20, HDI/trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Gluconolactone, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Disodium Phosphate, Polyacrylamide, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Retinol, Biosaccharide Gum-4, Parfum (Fragrance), Calcium Gluconate

