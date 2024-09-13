Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60ml
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60mlimage 2 of Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60mlimage 3 of Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60mlimage 4 of Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60ml

Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.90

£12.90/each

Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer 60ml
Dr Botanicals Activate Anti-Oxidant Fast Absorbing Vitamin Body Moisturizer is a clean beauty formula that focuses on hydrating and nourishing the skin. With ingredients like Juniperus Communis Fruit Oil and Vaccinium Myrtillus Seed Oil, it promotes a healthy and radiant complexion. This moisturizer is perfect for those looking for a natural and effective skincare solution.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Clyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Benxyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Gluconolactone, Juniperus Communis Fruit Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Vaccinium Myrtillus Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Calcium Gluconate, CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 17200 (Red 33)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here