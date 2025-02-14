Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Activate Vitamin E Hydrating Day Moisturiser 60ml

£14.90

£14.90/each

Sold and sent by Skin Research Ltd

Dr Botanicals Activate Vitamin E Hydrating Day Moisturiser 60ml
Dr Botanicals Activate Vitamin E Hydrating Day Moisturiser is a clean beauty formula that combines natural ingredients like Sweet Almond Oil, Shea Butter, and Cucumber Fruit Extract to hydrate and nourish the skin. This moisturiser helps to improve skin texture, smoothness, and overall skin health, while also providing a calming and soothing effect. It is a perfect addition to any skincare routine for those seeking a dewy and healthy complexion.

Ingredients

Aqua(Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Caprylic/Carpic Triglyceride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Jojoba Esters, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xantham Gum, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Arginine, Tocopherol, Salicylic Acid, Phytic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Acacia Decurrens Flower Extract, Polyglycerin-3, Sorbic Acis, Brassica Oleracea Acephala Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)

