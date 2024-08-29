image 1 of skinChemists Advanced Vitamin C Collagen Stimulating Day Moisturizer 50ml
skinChemists Advanced Vitamin C Collagen Stimulating Day Moisturizer 50ml

skinChemists Advanced Vitamin C Collagen Stimulating Day Moisturizer is a hydrating formula that contains ingredients like Vitamin C and Hydrolyzed Collagen to brighten and smooth the skin. This clean beauty product helps to improve the texture of the skin and promote a healthy, glowing complexion.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glyceryl Sterate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

