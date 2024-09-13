Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15ml
image 1 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15mlimage 2 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15mlimage 3 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15mlimage 4 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15ml

Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.90

£16.90/each

Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum 15ml
Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum is a clean beauty formula that focuses on hydrating and plumping the delicate skin around the eyes. With ingredients like Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Hydrolyzed Pearl, this serum promotes a healthy and radiant appearance while providing a soothing and calming effect. Experience the power of this organic and natural serum for brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking eyes.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Urea, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Isoamyl Cocoate, Betaine, PPG-11 Stearyl Ether, Sodium Lactate, Allantoin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cera Alba, Soluble Collagen, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Sea Salt, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum, Paraffin, Glyceryl Palmitate/Stearate, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Triethanolamine, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here