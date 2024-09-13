Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Grapefruit & Watermelon Refreshing Cleanser 30ml

£9.90

£9.90/each

Dr Botanicals Grapefruit & Watermelon Refreshing Cleanser 30ml
Our Grapefruit & Watermelon Superfood Refreshing Cleanser is a clean beauty formula enriched with antioxidants and natural botanical extracts. It helps prevent imperfections, brightens skin, and stimulates collagen production for a smoother, healthier complexion. Experience the benefits of this refreshing cleanser for a brighter, fresher, and more youthful skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Coconut Acid, Gluconolactone, Limonene, Citrus Grandis Grapefruit Peel Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citrullus Vulgaris Watermelon Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Orange Peel Oil Expressed, Calcium Gluconate

