Dr Botanicals Relaxing Lavender Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Relaxing Lavender Luxury Diffuser Oil is a clean beauty product made with organic and natural ingredients. This formula, enriched with Sunflower Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, and Papaya Seed Oil, is designed to hydrate and calm the skin, leaving it healthy and radiant. Experience the soothing and relaxing benefits of lavender while enjoying the aromatic symphony of nature's scents.

Clean beauty formulated with natural ingredients Creates a soothing and calming atmosphere Promotes wellness and relaxation

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus Sunflower Seed Oil, Hydroxystearic Linolenic Oleic Polyglycerides, Carica Papaya Seed Oil, Candelilla Cera, Stearic Acid, Prunus Armeniaca Apricot Kernel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate