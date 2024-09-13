Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil is a clean beauty product formulated with natural ingredients like Linalool, Benzyl acetate, and Geraniol. This oil is designed to create a calming and soothing atmosphere, promoting wellness and relaxation. Indulge in the luxurious scent and benefits of this organic diffuser oil for a truly tranquil experience.

Clean beauty formulated with natural ingredients Creates a soothing and calming atmosphere Promotes wellness and relaxation

Ingredients

Linalool, Benzyl acetate, Hexylcinnamaldehyde, Coumarin, Eugenol, Methyl anthranilate, Hydroxycitronellal, Cutylcyclohexyl acetate, Geraniol, Geranyl acetate, Isoeugenol, Methylanisole, Benzyl benzoate, Methoxybenzyl alcohol, Methylpropionaldehyde