Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10mlimage 2 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10mlimage 3 of Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.90

£9.90/each

Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil 10ml
Dr Botanicals Soothing Ylang Ylang Luxury Diffuser Oil is a clean beauty product formulated with natural ingredients like Linalool, Benzyl acetate, and Geraniol. This oil is designed to create a calming and soothing atmosphere, promoting wellness and relaxation. Indulge in the luxurious scent and benefits of this organic diffuser oil for a truly tranquil experience.
Clean beauty formulated with natural ingredientsCreates a soothing and calming atmospherePromotes wellness and relaxation

Ingredients

Linalool, Benzyl acetate, Hexylcinnamaldehyde, Coumarin, Eugenol, Methyl anthranilate, Hydroxycitronellal, Cutylcyclohexyl acetate, Geraniol, Geranyl acetate, Isoeugenol, Methylanisole, Benzyl benzoate, Methoxybenzyl alcohol, Methylpropionaldehyde

View all Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here