skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Night Moisturizer 50ml

skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Night Moisturizer 50ml
skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Night Moisturizer is a hydrating formula that smooths and plumps the skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. This clean beauty product contains ingredients like Retinol and Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder to promote healthy and radiant skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Allantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Parfum, Sodium Hydroxide, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laureth-7, Gardenia Tahitensis Extract, Lecithin, Retinol, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, BHA

