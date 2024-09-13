Marketplace.
Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Body Cream 100ml

Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Body Cream is a powerful and effective solution for achieving silky soft and nourished skin. This hydrating body cream improves skin texture and tone with the properties of Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter for intense hydration. Experience true nourishment and rejuvenation with this deeply hydrating and nourishing formula.

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Hyaluronate Squalane, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Allantoin, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

