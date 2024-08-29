HOMCOM 100L Wood Laundry Basket w/ Split Compartment Lid Removable

Conceal piles of unsightly unwashed clothing stylishly and discreetly, thanks to this laundry basket from HOMCOM. Its large 100L capacity makes this clothes basket a fantastic size for placing in the bathroom to collect dirty clothes. Made from natural wood, this laundry bin is lightweight and can resistant to moisture. Inside this hamper is a removable two part lining to separate clothing easily, with the lid concealing odours efficiently. Can be folded away when not needed for easy storage.