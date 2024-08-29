Bunty Anchor Pet Bed - Black - XL

This is a hard-wearing, easy-to-clean water resistant dog bed for even the most enthusiastic pets.

- Fully washable, this water resistant dog bed is perfect if your dog is a big fan of water-play.

- This anchor water resistant bed is easily wipeable with a cloth for easy maintenance.

- This hard-wearing, durable dog bed is built for longevity.

- Our anchor water resistant dog bed is perfect for dogs of all sizes.

- The material uses durable stitching for strength.

- The design incorporates a rubber-gripped bottom for stability.

- Perfect for both indoor, and outdoor use.

Our Size Guide

X-large = 90cm x 70cm (Back height - 25cm)

Dog types - English Bulldog, Border Collie, Spaniel

Machine Washable up to 30 degrees C and 800rpm.