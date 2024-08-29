Bunty Polar Pet Bed - Grey - XL

The Bunty Polar bed offers a secure enclosed design perfect for dogs, puppies, and cats. Soft cushioning, faux fur fleece and high walls reduce anxiety and provide a calming effect, enhancing the comfort of your pet.

Our Polar dog beds feature an insulating faux fur, tightly woven and tough stitched. The ultra-soft, fluffy fleece interior retains heat, ensuring a snug and warm resting place for your pets to doze off in.

This anti anxiety dog bed has a removable cushion that's machine washable up to 30 degrees Celsius, making maintenance and cleaning up in case of accidents a breeze. Whether you're looking for a small or large dog bed, the Polar is perfect for pets of all shapes and sizes.

- High walled to promote feelings of safety and security

- Perfect for small to large breeds, including cats and puppies

- Cushioned base and walls for a cosy resting spot

- Fleece lined interior for ultimate comfort and heat retention

- Machine washable up to 30 degrees celsius

- Non-slip insulating rubber base

Size - Extra large = 90cm x 70cm (back height 28cm)