Grey Rattan Egg Chair W/Cushion

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for both outdoor and beach relaxation, these swing chairs combine modern design with durable materials, ensuring a comfortable and long-lasting experience.

Introducing our stylish and elegant rattan wicker weave swing chair, designed for ultimate relaxation whether at home, outdoors, or at the beach. The chair features a thick, relaxing cushion that fits perfectly into its sturdy steel framework, offering durability and comfort in equal measure.

Introducing our stylish and elegant rattan wicker weave swing chair, designed for ultimate relaxation whether at home, outdoors, or at the beach. The chair features a thick, relaxing cushion that fits perfectly into its sturdy steel framework, offering durability and comfort in equal measure. Specifications: Rattan Swing Chair (Egg) Chair Size: 109 x 69 x 91 cm (43″ x 27″ x 36″) Overall Size: 94.5 x 94.5 x 194.5 cm (37.2″ x 37.2″ x 77″) Max Load: 150 kg (330 lb) Cushion Weight: 2.32 kg Gross Weight: 26.73 kg Rattan Swing Chair (Moon) Overall Size: 96.5 x 96.5 x 197 cm (38″ x 38″ x 77.6″) Hanging Seat Size: 80 x 84 x 129 cm (31.5″ x 33.1″ x 50.8″) Max Capacity: 120 kg Gross Weight: 23 kg Ideal for both outdoor and beach relaxation, these swing chairs combine modern design with durable materials, ensuring a comfortable and long-lasting experience.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.