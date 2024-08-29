3 in 1 Outdoor Fire Pit With Grill

This stylish fire pit is constructed with a durable metal frame, providing excellent stability and long-lasting use. Designed with a faux stone slate tile surround, it combines functionality and aesthetic appeal, making it an ideal addition to your garden, backyard, camping trips, or patio for outdoor heating and social gatherings. The fire pit surface is treated to withstand high temperatures without warping, ensuring a safe and attractive environment for outdoor gatherings. Key Features: Durable Metal Frame: Provides enhanced stability and durability. Heat Resistant: Withstands temperatures up to 500℃ without deforming. Faux Stone Design: The slate-tile-style tabletop adds an elegant touch. Safety Mesh Cover: Prevents debris or sparks from flying while offering waterproof protection. Versatile Use: Ideal for backyards, camping, and outdoor gatherings with family and friends. Included Poker Tool: Handy for stoking the fire and removing the mesh lid. Specifications: Material: Metal frame with PVC components Color: Black Dimensions: 86 cm (L) x 86 cm (W) x 54 cm (H) Gross Weight: 13 kg Net Weight: 11.5 kg Flat Pack: Yes Assembly Required: Yes This fire pit not only offers warmth and function but also adds a stylish element to any outdoor space!