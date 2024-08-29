Charles Bentley Forest Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Tree Red and Green 40x60cm

Step into the festive spirit with the Charles Bentley Forest Doormat, designed to brighten your entryway this holiday season. Featuring a delightful Christmas tree forest design, this doormat is not only a decorative accessory but also a practical solution for keeping your home clean during the busy winter months. This robust doormat is made from natural coir, known for its tough bristles that effectively remove dirt and mud from shoes. It measures 40 x 60 cm with a pile height of 1 inch, making it an ideal fit for any doorway. To maintain its appearance, simply shake out debris, scrub with a stiff brush and water if needed, and allow to dry thoroughly. While it's built to last, please be aware that natural coir may shed slightly with use. Offered in natural tones with red and green accents, this doormat welcomes guests with both style and function.