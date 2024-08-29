Charles Bentley Deer Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Stag Black 40x60cm

Welcome guests this holiday season with the charming Charles Bentley Deer Doormat. Designed to keep your entryway clean and festive, this durable mat features a delightful deer design that captures the spirit of Christmas. It's an excellent choice for high-traffic areas, both inside and outside your home. Crafted from tough natural coir, the doormat has short, stiff bristles that effectively remove dirt from shoes, making it not only a decorative but also a practical addition to your doorstep. Measuring 40 x 60 cm with a pile height of 1 inch, it fits perfectly at any entrance. While it's built to last, please note that natural coir may shed slightly with use. This doormat in its natural and dark grey hues will be an inviting sight for all your holiday visitors.