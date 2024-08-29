Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations
image 1 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorationsimage 2 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorationsimage 3 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorationsimage 4 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorationsimage 5 of Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations

Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Scandi Style Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations
Embrace the serene elegance of winter with our Scandi Christmas Bauble Set, inspired by the pristine, snow-topped glaciers of Norway. This collection features a sophisticated monochrome palette of white and iced silver, perfectly suited for minimalist interiors seeking a touch of festive refinement. Each set includes twelve glass baubles in four meticulously crafted designs, offering a blend of matte and glitter finishes that reflect the crisp and clean aesthetic of Scandinavian style. Pre-threaded hangers and a convenient window storage box ensure these decorations are as practical as they are beautiful. Transform your space into a tranquil winter haven with the understated charm of our Scandi range.
Elegant White & Silver PaletteIncludes 12 Artisanal Glass BaublesFeatures Matte & Glitter Finishes

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here