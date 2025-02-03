Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Traditional Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations

Celebrate the season with our Traditional Christmas Decorations, designed to evoke cherished memories and instill a sense of warmth and joy. These decorations, featuring a classic cranberry red and flame gold color scheme, are perfect for creating a festive atmosphere that's both comforting and captivating. Included in this set are 12 glass baubles, each meticulously crafted in one of four unique designs, offering a blend of traditional elegance and sparkling festivity. These baubles are presented in a convenient window storage box, ensuring they remain a part of your holiday celebrations for years to come. Perfect for dressing up your Christmas tree, enhancing a garland, or accenting any corner of your home, these decorations are sure to fill your space with the spirit of a timeless Christmas.

Deep red and gold tones for a warm festive look Combination of matte and glitter finishes Comes with pre-threaded hangers

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)