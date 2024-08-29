Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cm

Welcome guests this festive season with the Charles Bentley 'Merry Christmas' Doormat. This charming doormat combines functionality with holiday cheer, featuring a vibrant "Merry Christmas" message and star motifs. Crafted from durable natural coir, the mat is designed to withstand high traffic areas, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings. Included is a single doormat measuring 39 x 60 cm with a 1-inch pile height, ensuring it catches dirt while still being easy to clean. The mat's natural and red colors provide a warm welcome to anyone entering your home, blending seamlessly with your holiday decor. Perfect for those looking to add a touch of seasonal charm and practicality to their doorstep.