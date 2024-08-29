Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cm
image 1 of Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cmimage 2 of Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cm

Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

Charles Bentley Merry Christmas Coir Door Mat 24" Christmas Red 39x60cm
Welcome guests this festive season with the Charles Bentley 'Merry Christmas' Doormat. This charming doormat combines functionality with holiday cheer, featuring a vibrant "Merry Christmas" message and star motifs. Crafted from durable natural coir, the mat is designed to withstand high traffic areas, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings. Included is a single doormat measuring 39 x 60 cm with a 1-inch pile height, ensuring it catches dirt while still being easy to clean. The mat's natural and red colors provide a warm welcome to anyone entering your home, blending seamlessly with your holiday decor. Perfect for those looking to add a touch of seasonal charm and practicality to their doorstep.
Suitable for indoor and outdoor useMade from natural coirPrinted with a festive welcoming message

View all Rugs & Mats

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here