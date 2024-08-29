Charles Bentley Pack of 12 Industrial Glass Baubles Christmas Tree Decorations

Add a unique touch of industrial chic to your holiday decor with our Industrial Bauble Range. Perfect for complementing loft-style living spaces, these baubles blend seamlessly into environments with wood, timber, or metal accents, enhancing the urban warehouse feel. These baubles come in four distinct designs, provided in sets of three, ensuring a uniform yet varied appearance. Each is crafted from high-quality glass and features rustic-style caps that add to their unique charm. Whether you're decorating a tree, setting up a centerpiece, or accentuating a mantel, these baubles create a statement with their bold and industrial aesthetic. Packaged in a handy window box for easy storage, they are as practical as they are stylish.