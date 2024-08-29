Nicola Spring Patchwork Christmas Teapot - 800ml - White

Add a scoop of stunning seasonal style to your Christmas tea party with this festive Teapot from Nicola Spring.

When the weather outside is frightful, what better way to warm up than by cosying up with a nice hot cup of tea?

Our gorgeous little pot will ensure that every cup comes infused with a little extra Christmas spirit, thanks in no small part to the charming 'patchwork' illustration on the outside that will have you feeling every bit as warm as the contents contained within.

A classic red ceramic lid provides the perfect cover during the steeping process, while the elegant moulded handle and tapered spout make spill-free pouring a doddle.

We believe in homeware that lasts for life, not just for Christmas - therefore, each piece in this collection has been crafted from durable porcelain to render it capable of lasting all twelve days of Christmas and beyond!

With a wide range of matching crockery pieces available, the Patchwork Christmas Tableware collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to deliver a stocking-ful of everyday happiness.