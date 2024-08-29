Harbour Housewares 2 Piece Round Velvet Footstools Set - Blue

This Velvet Footstool Set from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as beautifully decorative pieces to add to your interior.

Constructed from high quality wood, these velvet footstools possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and their petite shape makes them ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.

A layer of foam padding neatly encompasses the stools, ensuring lasting comfort, whilst the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The metal hair-pin legs on the footstall and rubber stoppers, plus the metal frame on the pouffe protects surfaces from scuffs and scratches and creates an elegantly stylish touch.

Shop the collection and choose from a range of four elegant tones to fit your interior décor pursuits.