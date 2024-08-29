Marketplace.
image 1 of Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kit
image 1 of Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kitimage 2 of Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kit

Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Vital Innovations Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£28.99

£28.99/each

Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kit
Our NOURISH growing up kit is packed with everything your toddler needs for grown up mealtimes without the messFeaturesspecially sized cutlery for little hands and mouthsspecially designed pots for easy serving and storagesuper suction bowl & plate for less mess, spills, tips and splatsfree flow cup to encourage sippingBPA, Latex & Phthalate freeThe NOURISH growing up kit is packed with everything your toddler needs for grown up mealtimes without the mess.Our feeding spoons are chunky, short and easy to grip, with wide and shallow spoon bowls to make it easy for baby to scoop up their food.Big kid cutlery is made with high grade stainless steel with rounded edges for safe feeding, and the knife is correctly positioned for training, helping your toddler to learn and gain self-feeding confidence.Store & wean™ pots are perfectly sized for storing your homemade foods and purees during early weaning and snacking in later stages.Soft bases and sides make it easy to remove frozen foods from the pots, and the leakproof and stackable lids make them the ideal solution for neat storage.Our power™ suction bowl and plate are PROVEN to have the strongest suction power, helping to prevent spills, tips and splats. Both have scooped sides and built-in channels to help guide food to the front of the bowl, making scooping and navigating cutlery easier. The bowl comes complete with a lid and hygienic spoon cover for on-the-go feeding, while the plate is completed with a dipping pot to contain all their favourite dips.The free flow cup is ideal for first drinks and helps to teach sipping skills. The spout is specially designed to be kind to teeth and gums and, when flipped down, creates a non-spill seal for travel.
BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here