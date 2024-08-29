Vital Baby NOURISH growing up kit

Our NOURISH growing up kit is packed with everything your toddler needs for grown up mealtimes without the mess

Features

specially sized cutlery for little hands and mouths

specially designed pots for easy serving and storage

super suction bowl & plate for less mess, spills, tips and splats

free flow cup to encourage sipping

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

Our feeding spoons are chunky, short and easy to grip, with wide and shallow spoon bowls to make it easy for baby to scoop up their food.

Big kid cutlery is made with high grade stainless steel with rounded edges for safe feeding, and the knife is correctly positioned for training, helping your toddler to learn and gain self-feeding confidence.

Store & wean™ pots are perfectly sized for storing your homemade foods and purees during early weaning and snacking in later stages.

Soft bases and sides make it easy to remove frozen foods from the pots, and the leakproof and stackable lids make them the ideal solution for neat storage.

Our power™ suction bowl and plate are PROVEN to have the strongest suction power, helping to prevent spills, tips and splats. Both have scooped sides and built-in channels to help guide food to the front of the bowl, making scooping and navigating cutlery easier. The bowl comes complete with a lid and hygienic spoon cover for on-the-go feeding, while the plate is completed with a dipping pot to contain all their favourite dips.

The free flow cup is ideal for first drinks and helps to teach sipping skills. The spout is specially designed to be kind to teeth and gums and, when flipped down, creates a non-spill seal for travel.