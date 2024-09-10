Outsunny 4.9FT Tall Halloween Inflatable Black Cat on Pumpkin

Halloween made extra fun? Yes please. Do it with this Outsunny inflatable black cat riding pumpkin with a ghost. Our Halloween house decoration is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, thanks to the weather-resistant polyester shell - keep it inside or extend the fun to your neighbours. Inside, there are four LED lights which emit a bright and soft glow - great for creating a fun atmosphere in the dark. Kids and adults are all going to love this outside Halloween decoration.