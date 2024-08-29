Outsunny 7.9FT Inflatable Halloween Ghost Tree w/Pumpkins, Ghosts

Halloween made extra fun? Yes please. Do it with this Outsunny inflatable ghost tree. Our Halloween house decoration is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, thanks to the weather-resistant polyester shell - keep it inside or extend the fun to your neighbours. Inside, there are seven LED lights which emit a bright and soft glow - great for creating a fun atmosphere in the dark. Kids and adults are all going to love this outside Halloween decoration.