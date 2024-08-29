HOMCOM 2.7m Halloween Inflatable Tree with Ghost and Pumpkin Lighted

Spook your Halloween night in the best way this year - get this HOMCOM inflatable. Made from durable and weather-resistant polyester, with an IP44 rating for outdoor safety, it's made into a pumpkin, ghost and owl around-a-tree design - scary with a touch of cuteness. Inside LED lights create a glow for a cool night-time atmosphere. Simply plug in and you're ready to go!