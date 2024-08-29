Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lights
image 1 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lightsimage 2 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lightsimage 3 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lightsimage 4 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lightsimage 5 of HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lights

HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lights

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lights
Give those trick-or-treaters plenty of fright, with the perfect dash of fun - choose this inflatable from HOMCOM to liven up your outdoors this Halloween. The design consists of seven pumpkins and a black cat for traditional appeal. The durable polyester shell is tough and weather-resistant so it's suitable for outdoor use. Self-inflating, it comes to life within seconds, making set-up and take-down effortless. This time of year has never looked so spooky.
Features pumpkins and cats togetherPumpkins feature different fun expressionsIlluminates the inflatable softly at night

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here