HOMCOM 1.2m Pumpkin Cat Halloween Inflatable Decoration w/ Lights

Give those trick-or-treaters plenty of fright, with the perfect dash of fun - choose this inflatable from HOMCOM to liven up your outdoors this Halloween. The design consists of seven pumpkins and a black cat for traditional appeal. The durable polyester shell is tough and weather-resistant so it's suitable for outdoor use. Self-inflating, it comes to life within seconds, making set-up and take-down effortless. This time of year has never looked so spooky.