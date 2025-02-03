HOMCOM High gloss TV Stand Cabinet W/ LED Lights Remote Control Black

A fun and funky way to keep your TV displayed in the living room and beyond - this modern TV unit from HOMCOM. It comes with LED lights in the middle compartment: 16 different shades over four changeable modes - perfect for bringing a cool atmosphere to your movie nights and more. There are two end cupboards and a middle glass shelf for plenty of storage. Made from particle board, the structure is durable and will support your media devices, completed with a beautiful high gloss finish.

160 cm top deck for placing your flat-screen TV Features 2 cupboard The glass shelves are equipped

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD