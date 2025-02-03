HOMCOM Double Door TV Cabinet Stand with Adjustable Storage Shelves

Classic home styling in a subtly striking design. Welcome this TV console from HOMCOM for an appealing and modern statement. Pairs a black frame with a brown wood-effect design on the main cabinet. It features a two-door cabinet and two shelves for generous storage space. Open shelf is adjustable to change the storage size. The metal frame means the core structure is sturdy, with the particle board panels ensuring durability.

Combines a double-door cabinet and two shelves 3-level adjustable particle board A solid and tough structure

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD