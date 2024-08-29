Marketplace.
image 1 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx black
image 1 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx blackimage 2 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx blackimage 3 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx blackimage 4 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx blackimage 5 of Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx black

Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Vital Innovations Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£169.47

£169.47/each

Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx black
Sterilising has never been easier and more convenient – complete with our multi-award winning UV steriliser & dryer, breast like feeding bottles, non-scratch bottle brush and newborn soothers, the NURTURE sterilising bundle is the perfect set to begin your newborn journeyNURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryerThrough innovation and advances in technology, our NURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer is here, and it’s better than eversafely destroys 99.99% bacteria, viruses & mould in just 7 minutes using UV LED’s4 modes for ultimate conveniencesuper-fast sterile & dry in just 29 minutesversatile use – from bottles, soothers and toys to cosmetic brushes, mobile phones and keysno water, no chemicals, no heatHEPA filter effortlessly removes dust, pollen & airborne pollutantshighly energy efficientNURTURE breast like feeding bottlesWhether you choose to bottle feed or to combine both bottle and breast feeding, the NURTURE breast like feeding bottle is a natural choice for you and your baby.expertly designed to mimic mum’s breast, the teat feels and flexes like mum’s nippleflattened teat mimics the natural shape mum’s nipple makes when feedingadvanced triple anti-colic valves to reduce air intakesilicone is soft and smooth against baby’s delicate faceeasy latch teatwide neck makes them easy to clean100% acceptance guaranteed, or your money back.BPA, Latex & Phthalate freeNURTURE deluxe bottle brushNon-scratch bristles, soft sponge and integrated teat brush make the NURTURE deluxe bottle brush the only bottle brush you will ever need.non-slip handle2 in 1 bottle and separate teat brush ensures ultimate hygiene while removing milk residue from hard-to-reach areasdesigned to complement most bottle types and sizesnon-scratch bristles and foam spongeteat brush stores neatly and hygienically inside the handle for easy storagedurable bristles and soft sponge for thorough 360° cleaningBPA, Latex & Phthalate freeSOOTHE airflow soothersOur SOOTHE airflow soothers are super comfortable for baby, with soft silicone teats and airflow shields to help protect delicate cheeks against skin irritation.symmetrical teat sits comfortably in baby’s mouthglow in the dark, airflow shield helps to protect very delicate cheeks against skin irritationtravel case doubles up as a steriliser box for on-the-go sterilisation0-6m+BPA, Latex & Phthalate free
4 modesno water, no chemicals, no heathighly energy efficienttriple anti-colic valveswide neck bottlesBPA, Latex and Phthalate freesoft siliconeglow in the dark soothersoother travel case

View all Baby Bottles & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here