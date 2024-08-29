Vital Baby The NURTURE sterilising bundle - onyx black

Sterilising has never been easier and more convenient – complete with our multi-award winning UV steriliser & dryer, breast like feeding bottles, non-scratch bottle brush and newborn soothers, the NURTURE sterilising bundle is the perfect set to begin your newborn journey NURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer Through innovation and advances in technology, our NURTURE advanced pro UV steriliser & dryer is here, and it’s better than ever safely destroys 99.99% bacteria, viruses & mould in just 7 minutes using UV LED’s 4 modes for ultimate convenience super-fast sterile & dry in just 29 minutes versatile use – from bottles, soothers and toys to cosmetic brushes, mobile phones and keys no water, no chemicals, no heat HEPA filter effortlessly removes dust, pollen & airborne pollutants highly energy efficient NURTURE breast like feeding bottles Whether you choose to bottle feed or to combine both bottle and breast feeding, the NURTURE breast like feeding bottle is a natural choice for you and your baby. expertly designed to mimic mum’s breast, the teat feels and flexes like mum’s nipple flattened teat mimics the natural shape mum’s nipple makes when feeding advanced triple anti-colic valves to reduce air intake silicone is soft and smooth against baby’s delicate face easy latch teat wide neck makes them easy to clean 100% acceptance guaranteed, or your money back. BPA, Latex & Phthalate free NURTURE deluxe bottle brush Non-scratch bristles, soft sponge and integrated teat brush make the NURTURE deluxe bottle brush the only bottle brush you will ever need. non-slip handle 2 in 1 bottle and separate teat brush ensures ultimate hygiene while removing milk residue from hard-to-reach areas designed to complement most bottle types and sizes non-scratch bristles and foam sponge teat brush stores neatly and hygienically inside the handle for easy storage durable bristles and soft sponge for thorough 360° cleaning BPA, Latex & Phthalate free SOOTHE airflow soothers Our SOOTHE airflow soothers are super comfortable for baby, with soft silicone teats and airflow shields to help protect delicate cheeks against skin irritation. symmetrical teat sits comfortably in baby’s mouth glow in the dark, airflow shield helps to protect very delicate cheeks against skin irritation travel case doubles up as a steriliser box for on-the-go sterilisation 0-6m+ BPA, Latex & Phthalate free